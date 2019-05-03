Brokerages Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to announce sales of $349.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.49 million and the highest is $361.70 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $326.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $348.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECPG. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $859.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, major shareholder Jcf Iii Europe Holdings L.P. sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $45,255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,819,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 107,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,751,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,626,000 after acquiring an additional 294,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,626,000 after acquiring an additional 294,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 514,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

