Brokerages Expect CGI Inc (GIB) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. CGI reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE GIB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.10. 88,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,780. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CGI by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in CGI by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in CGI by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CGI by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in CGI by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

