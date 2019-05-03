Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Price Target Increased to $2.75 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Broadwind Energy has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadwind Energy stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 261,755 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 11.61% of Broadwind Energy worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

