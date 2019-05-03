Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Position Decreased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO opened at $315.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $323.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total transaction of $1,225,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $2,761,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,390,919. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Broadcom to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.41.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

