Brinker Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $115.54.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.21 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.40%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $8,139,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 15,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $1,622,066.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,762,540. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services and Facility-Based Services.

