Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 825,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 96,233 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth $2,391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRI opened at $30.70 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $898.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $34.00 price objective on Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

