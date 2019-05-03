Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.25 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE BSIG opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52. Brightsphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.30 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 141.96% and a net margin of 14.69%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aidan J. Riordan sold 5,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $80,504.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Paulson acquired 14,790,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $206,321,030.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,792,535 shares of company stock worth $317,725,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

