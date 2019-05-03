Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $156.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $158.96.

WARNING: “Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,350 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/bourgeon-capital-management-llc-buys-shares-of-1350-ishares-russell-1000-growth-etf-iwf.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.