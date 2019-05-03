botXcoin (BOTX) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One botXcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 6% against the US dollar. botXcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $178,461.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00403921 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00937056 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00173141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001342 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000115 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

