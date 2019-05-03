Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) VP Sells $331,250.00 in Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.25, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David L. Grinnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

NYSE:SAM traded up $10.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,702. Boston Beer Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.50 and a fifty-two week high of $338.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.98. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $283.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $275.79 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 61.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after buying an additional 32,093 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,436,000 after buying an additional 43,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 76.6% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 51,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

