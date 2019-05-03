Booking’s (BKNG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1,995.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (down from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Booking from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Booking from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,121.45.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,808.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,201.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 44.63% and a net margin of 27.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 101.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,834.00, for a total value of $588,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 892 shares of company stock worth $1,579,789. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Booking by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,698,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Booking by 357.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 183,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,230,000 after acquiring an additional 143,321 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Booking by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,990,000 after acquiring an additional 423,004 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 1,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 94,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.