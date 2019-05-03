Boliden (BDNNF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Boliden (OTCMKTS:BDNNF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut Boliden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Boliden from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BDNNF stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. Boliden has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $37.59.

Boliden AB, a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

