Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) Shares Bought by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIFI traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. 2,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,173. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $982.63 million, a P/E ratio of -761.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $67.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other news, Director David Hagan sold 29,364 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $744,671.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,103,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,981,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $119,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,723 shares in the company, valued at $11,417,515.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,364 shares of company stock worth $3,881,071. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

