Boenning Scattergood Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

Boenning Scattergood reissued their hold rating on shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 37,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,404. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 33.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, insider Batty Jill A. De sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,733.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,639 shares of company stock valued at $867,031 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 510,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,513,000 after buying an additional 178,109 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,984,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 542,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,805,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 372,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,834,000 after buying an additional 73,891 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.