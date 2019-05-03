BNP Paribas (BNP) Given a €57.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.52 ($61.06).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.