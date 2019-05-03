BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 22,505 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 24,048 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.61.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $16.20 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa-sells-22505-shares-of-bed-bath-beyond-inc-bbby.html.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.