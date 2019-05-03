BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.07 Million Stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,181 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,616,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,291,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,533,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,191 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,908,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,587,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,999,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,391,000 after purchasing an additional 338,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPAI opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 12.30%. Retail Properties of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1656 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

