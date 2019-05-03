Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blueprint Medicines' lead candidate, avapritinib, holds great potential to treat several types of cancers. It will file for an approval of avapritinib in second-quarter 2019 in the United States and in third-quarter 2019 in Europe. Other candidates, namely BLU-782, BLU-554 and BLU-667 are too advancing well. By 2020, the company expects to have a couple of two marketed products in the United States, – avapritinib and BLU-667. It also hopes to have minimum four additional marketing applications pending in the United States and Europe. However, in the absence of a marketed product, Blueprint Medicines is heavily dependent on its partners for collaboration revenues. Any regulatory setback in its pipeline development will weigh heavily on the stock. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Loss estimates have narrowed ahead of Q1 earnings. Blueprint Medicines has a negative record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BPMC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.54. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $89.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 531.53% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $35,503.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,740.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,843. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.