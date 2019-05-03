Blue Protocol (BLUE) Price Hits $0.0227 on Major Exchanges

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $833,563.00 and approximately $187,509.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, TOPBTC, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.43 or 0.09730710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00042252 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001652 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

