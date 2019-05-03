Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (MHN)

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MHN opened at $13.06 on Friday. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

