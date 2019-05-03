BlackRock Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Eni SpA (E)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,429 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $135,061,000 after purchasing an additional 137,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,792 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:E opened at $33.39 on Friday. Eni SpA has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eni SpA will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

