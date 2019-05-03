BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (EGF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EGF opened at $13.09 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

