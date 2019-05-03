BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $9.58.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/blackrock-enhanced-dividend-achievers-tr-bdj-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-05.html.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.