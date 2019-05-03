Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Stake Decreased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Blackbaud by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $58,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 15,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $1,220,335.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,555.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,485 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $120.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $215.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blackbaud to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Blackbaud from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

