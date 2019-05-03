BidaskClub Downgrades Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) to Hold

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SNHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 target price on Sun Hydraulics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Sun Hydraulics to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Sun Hydraulics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNHY opened at $48.27 on Friday. Sun Hydraulics has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sun Hydraulics’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Hydraulics will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Hydraulics news, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $123,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $248,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $865,025. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 920.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Hydraulics

Sun Hydraulics Corporation, doing business as Helios Technologies, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

