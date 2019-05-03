Bfsg LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,100.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $77.29 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $331.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/bfsg-llc-has-1-55-million-holdings-in-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.