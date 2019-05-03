Bezant Resources (BZT) Announces Earnings Results

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON BZT traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 7,138,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,000. Bezant Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.51 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of $799,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc explores, develops, and beneficiates mineral resources in Argentina and the Philippines. The company holds options over alluvial platinum and gold mining and exploration licenses located in and around Choco, Colombia. It also explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

