Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Base Resources (BSE)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 26 ($0.34) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Base Resources from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 29 ($0.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

LON BSE opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.19) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.83. Base Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 17.84 ($0.23). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.