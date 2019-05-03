Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) Stock Price Up 20.8%

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) shares rose 20.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 685,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 408,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

BXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $19.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellatrix Exploration Ltd will post -0.72000001152 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE)

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

