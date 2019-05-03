Belden (BDC) Updates Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.29 million.Belden also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.65-6.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.36. The company had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Belden has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Belden had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Belden will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. TheStreet lowered Belden from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Longbow Research lowered Belden from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.27 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Belden to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Belden from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/belden-bdc-updates-q2-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.