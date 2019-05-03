Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Insider Sells $741,516.60 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Xiaobin Wu sold 5,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $741,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $128.00 on Friday. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $105.19 and a one year high of $220.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Beigene alerts:

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by ($1.65). Beigene had a negative net margin of 339.91% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) EPS. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Maxim Group set a $170.00 target price on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Beigene to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Beigene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Beigene in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Hartz Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Beigene in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Beigene by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Beigene in the first quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Beigene by 24.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 183,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/beigene-ltd-bgne-insider-sells-741516-60-in-stock.html.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.