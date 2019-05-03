Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.14. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,508.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 625,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570,479 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

