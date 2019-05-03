BB&T Corp Purchases Shares of 11,894 Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN)

BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,188,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 313,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,350,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 252,915 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.17 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.31.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

