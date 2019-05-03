Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,484,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,442,000 after purchasing an additional 514,809 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 48.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the third quarter worth about $221,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 45.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 55.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 152,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.

NYSE:ABR opened at $13.67 on Friday. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $73.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

