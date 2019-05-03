Base Resources (BSE) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.37) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Base Resources from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Base Resources from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Base Resources stock opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.19) on Monday. Base Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17.84 ($0.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.53 million and a PE ratio of 4.83.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.