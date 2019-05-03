Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has a $85.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JEC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.12.

Shares of NYSE:JEC traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,781. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $49,778.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 15,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $1,125,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,889 shares of company stock worth $2,688,936. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 935,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,029.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 47,362 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 60.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

