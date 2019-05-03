Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 257,255 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vivint Solar were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSLR. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vivint Solar by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 169,607 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vivint Solar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 81,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Vivint Solar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,918,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vivint Solar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Shares of VSLR stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $649.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.53. Vivint Solar Inc has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.44.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vivint Solar from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vivint Solar in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

In other news, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $47,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $100,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,304,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,027,700.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $696,224. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 257,255 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-sells-257255-shares-of-vivint-solar-inc-vslr.html.

Vivint Solar Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.