Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 232,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 60,865 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.57, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.23. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $18.40.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.279 per share. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,600.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-lowers-holdings-in-enlink-midstream-llc-enlc.html.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.