Bank of Montreal Can Sells 28,230 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $26,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6,899.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,916,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,008,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,611,000 after acquiring an additional 783,149 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,843,000 after acquiring an additional 752,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 608.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 721,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,633,000 after acquiring an additional 620,015 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Tanya L. Domier purchased 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.23 per share, for a total transaction of $249,897.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,828,150.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,769.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,384,824. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $101.74 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

