Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) Director Karl L. Silberstein Acquires 2,907 Shares

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Director Karl L. Silberstein bought 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $31,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,806.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BOCH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 70 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $196.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 72,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 289,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 19,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 871,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 193,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 36,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

