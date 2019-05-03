Bank of America Reiterates “€8.45” Price Target for Iberdrola (IBE)

Bank of America set a €8.45 ($9.83) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €6.80 ($7.91) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €7.89 ($9.18).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

