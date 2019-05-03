Bank of America Reiterates $54.00 Price Target for Fortis (FTS)

Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Fortis (NYSE:FTS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTS. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Fortis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an average rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

NYSE FTS traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fortis has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fortis had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fortis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,240,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,249,000 after acquiring an additional 949,811 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $4,951,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Fortis by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 215,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fortis by 32.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 125,054 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

