Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

