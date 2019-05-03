Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (PDT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDT stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $16.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

