Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.37 million, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/ballard-power-systems-bldp-posts-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.