Baker Hughes A GE (BHGE) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “average” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baker Hughes A GE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

NYSE BHGE opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. Baker Hughes A GE has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 91.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

