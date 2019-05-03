Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 6,151 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $189,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,623,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,548,000 after buying an additional 362,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,623,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,548,000 after purchasing an additional 362,699 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,851,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,759,000 after purchasing an additional 199,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,570,000 after purchasing an additional 47,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 115,967 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $110.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $142.36.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $464.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.02 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

