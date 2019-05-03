Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $70.60 Million Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,429 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $70,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 600.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at $58,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 188.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $593,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $54,009.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at $948,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,007 shares of company stock worth $1,465,996 over the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $59.69 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.87.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $854.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $77.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/baillie-gifford-co-has-70-60-million-stake-in-pricesmart-inc-psmt.html.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.