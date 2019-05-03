Baader Bank Analysts Give Fielmann (FIE) a €66.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($58.72) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fielmann presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €59.05 ($68.66).

Shares of Fielmann stock opened at €60.60 ($70.47) on Monday. Fielmann has a one year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a one year high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

