B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $57.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.16. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.90%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,761,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,432,000 after buying an additional 168,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,432,000 after buying an additional 168,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,270,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,773,000 after buying an additional 118,003 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,933,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.